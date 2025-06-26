PDP Crisis: ‘You overstepped your authority’ – Wabara blasts Damagum

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly criticised the party’s Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, accusing him of overstepping his authority and violating the party’s constitution.

Led by its Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the BoT made the declaration on Thursday following Damagum’s unilateral decision to cancel the planned 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and reinstate Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary.

The 99th NEC meeting, held on 27 May 2025, had earlier resolved that the 100th NEC meeting would take place on Monday, 30 June 2025. Damagum’s move to cancel the meeting and reverse leadership changes has since drawn widespread backlash from party members.

Senator Wabara emphasised that the NEC is the party’s highest decision-making body after the National Convention and said Damagum’s actions had no legal standing within the party’s framework.

“By virtue of Section 31 (3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC at its 99th meeting to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, 30 June, 2025, is binding on all organs and members of the PDP,” Wabara declared.

He also described Damagum’s attempt to reverse the National Working Committee’s (NWC) appointment of Arc. Setonji Koshoedo as Acting National Secretary was improper and unconstitutional.

“The decision of the NWC at its 600th meeting directing the Deputy National Secretary to act as National Secretary remains valid, having not been set aside by the NWC or NEC. The attempt by Amb. Damagum to overturn that decision is a gross abuse of office,” he asserted.

The BoT warned that such unilateral actions could push the party into deeper crisis and undermine internal democracy.

“The Board of Trustees, being the conscience of the Party, cannot stand idly by and watch the Party descend into chaos through acts of impunity, unilateralism, and disregard for constitutional procedures,” Wabara stated.

To resolve the situation, the BoT reaffirmed three key decisions: the 100th NEC meeting will proceed as scheduled on 30 June 2025; Arc. Setonji Koshoedo remains Acting National Secretary, and all members must respect the supremacy of the party’s constitution.

“No individual interest is greater than the institutional integrity of the PDP. The BoT, as the moral compass of the party, will continue to defend due process, uphold party supremacy, and protect the democratic ethos upon which the PDP is founded,” Wabara stressed.

This internal crisis is unfolding at a crucial moment for the PDP as it prepares for its national convention in August.

There are also concerns among party leaders that the lingering divisions, if unresolved, could threaten the PDP’s unity and reduce its chances at the polls.

Vanguard News