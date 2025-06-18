Atiku Abubakar and Governor Dauda Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has said that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fueled by the ego of all members of the party, adding that Atiku is not solely responsible for the party’s crisis.

Lawal, who spoke during a media parley with journalists on Wednesday in Zamfara, said the PDP crisis is beyond Atiku, the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.

“Everybody has their own issue; it’s not just about Atiku Abubakar; it’s beyond him,” he said.

“It’s an internal problem within the PDP, and we are making a conscious effort. I think it’s about people’s egos — everybody, no exception.”

Many PDP members have pointed fingers at President Bola Tinubu as the architect of their party’s crisis.

However, Governor Lawal, who didn’t exonerate himself, believes all PDP members are responsible for the crisis.

Asked if he’s among those contributing to the ego-driven conflict in the party, he said “Yes.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s electoral process, the governor expressed optimism that free and fair elections remain possible despite systemic challenges, citing himself as proof of electoral fairness.

“I will say yes because I experienced it in Zamfara State — with all the powerful people that can turn things around, with the might of the Federal Government and everything.

“Yes, there will still be a free and fair election. That was what made me elected as the governor of Zamfara State. I was the first elected PDP governor in Zamfara State. So, it was a free and fair election, and I believe it will happen. It’s a matter of time,” he said.

