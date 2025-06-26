PDP crisis deepens as NWC members counter Damagum, insist Anyanwu not reinstated

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, deepened yesterday, as some members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party rejected the decision of the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Dama-gum, to reinstate embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Recall that Damagum had earlier yesterday, reinstated Anyanwu, following pressure from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This is even as one of the leaders in the crisis that had festered in the party, and Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, quarrelled with the language used by Dama-gum in directing Anyanwu to resume work at the party’s headquarters.

These came on a day the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, asked the national leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP, to quickly put their houses in order, ahead of the 2027 general election, noting that President Bola Tinubu was saddened by the lack of vibrant opposition in the country.

Recall that INEC had a meeting with governors and National Working Committee, NWC, members of the party in Abuja on Tuesday, and asked party leaders to restore Anyanwu as national secretary, in accordance with Supreme Court ruling on the matter.

The matter of who is the party’s national secretary between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye had festered for sometime now, with Wike’s camp insisting on Anyanwu, while the South-East zone of the party wanted Ude-Okoye who was chosen to replace Anyanwu who had left to contest the governorship election in Imo State in November 2023.

Addressing the media yesterday, Damagum said the decision to reinstate Anyanwu followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including state governors, the Board of Trustees, BoT, and the National Assembly caucus.

He stressed that the party’s survival and unity are more important than individual sentiments, especially with the upcoming Federal Capital Territory, FCT, elections drawing nearer.

He said: “We had an extensive meeting, and critical issues were discussed. We know where our problem is. INEC is our regulator, and they have told us their position as it is, as it affects the issue surrounding the national secretary.

“We are all aware that the national secretary is a signatory of this party. It is a critical position that he holds. As such, we have decided to abide by the advice they gave us, especially as we have a very, very important election before us, that is the FCT election, and we are running out of time. So, we have no option but to abide by the decision.”

Damagum noted that the party’s National Working Committee, NWC, had convened a crucial meeting to address the matter, even though it was held on short notice, adding not all members were present.

Acknowledging the difficulty in taking the decision, he said it was necessary for the PDP’s overall stability.

“After due consultation and everything, we thought it’s a bitter pill, and we have to swallow it.

I want to use this opportunity to call on all our party faithful to know that it was a difficult decision.

‘’But the survival of the party is more than all of us, more than everything that you feel that you know and yearn for. So, I want to use this opportunity to tell you that we will do the right thing, and it is the decision of most members of this party, led by the organs of the party,” he added.

The reinstatement of Senator Anyanwu, who is a key signatory to party affairs, follows INEC’s insistence on its regulatory stance regarding the position of National Secretary.

Consequently, the PDP has cancelled its planned National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting and, instead, scheduled an expanded caucus meeting for June 30 to chart the way forward, including preparations for the party’s national convention.

“The leaders of the organs of the party will have an expanded caucus, so we can discuss extensively the way forward to NEC.

“That would be on the 30th. We will issue the notice. There is going to be no NEC, but an expanded caucus. As it is, like they told us, they don’t have any notice of NEC meeting from us because I was the only person that signed, and we have not followed the guidelines.

‘’So, that caucus will take a decision for NEC as well as all critical issues brought before us, leading to our national convention,” Damagum explained further.

NWC members insist Anyanwu not reinstated

But countering Damagum in a statement, some members of the NWC said Damagun cannot overturn the resolution of the 99th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting.

Those who signed the statement included Amb. Taofeek Arapaja – (Deputy National Chairman (South); Setonji Koshoedo (Acting National Secretary); Ahmed Yayari Mohammed (National Treasurer); Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel (National Auditor); Debo Ologunagba (National Publicity Secretary); and Woyengikuro Daniel, (National Financial Secretary).

Others are Chief Ali Odefa (National Vice Chairman (South East); Emmanuel Ogidi- Caretaker Committee Chairman (South South); Mrs Amina Darasimi D. Bryhm – (National Woman Leader); Senator Hayatu Bello Gwarzo and Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese (National Vice Chairman (South West).

The NEC members also clarified that the 100th NEC meeting as scheduled for Monday, June 30, 2025 had neither been “cancelled nor postponed.”

The statement read: “The attention of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been drawn to a press briefing by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 wherein he attempted to overturn the resolution of the 99th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting which scheduled the 100th NEC meeting for Monday, June 30, 2025.

“The Acting National Chairman in the said press briefing also reportedly announced that Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume as national secretary of the party, contrary to the resolution of the 99th NEC meeting which referred all matters relating to the office of the national secretary to the 100th NEC meeting.

“The pronouncements by the Acting National Chairman have no foundation as no organ of the party (including the NWC), individual or group has the power to cancel, overrule, veto or vary the resolution of the National Executive Committee, NEC, under the constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NEC is the highest decision-making organ of the party, second only to the National Convention. By virtue of Section 31 (3) of the PDP Constitution, the resolution of the NEC to hold its 100th meeting on Monday, June 30, 2025, is binding on all organs, officers, chapters and members of the party and no organ, group or individual can vary or veto this resolution of NEC.

“Furthermore, the claim by Amb. Damagum that Sen. Samuel Anyanwu has been asked to resume office as the national secretary of the party is, therefore, misleading, being contrary to the resolution of NEC. In the light of the foregoing, the 100th NEC meeting as scheduled for Monday, June 30, 2025 has neither been cancelled nor postponed.”

Wike reacts

However, reacting to Anyanwu’s reinstatement by Damagum, Wike, touted as one of the leaders of the faction he belongs, said: “Let me also use this opportunity, because when I was coming, I watched on national television, even though this is not a political rally, but anyhow, it is still politics. I heard when the acting national chairman of PDP was directing the national secretary to resume.

‘’The national secretary is not your appointee (referring to Damagum). National secretary has been doing his work. So, you cannot call him to resume.

“Because of the illegalities you perpetrate and the fact that you don’t show leadership, that is why you put yourself where you are. It is nobody’s making. National secretary has been working and will continue to work.

‘’He doesn’t require anybody to direct him to resume work. It is because of your ignorance of the law. Too bad, too bad. The law does not recognise ignorance. They are ignorant of the law; it is not an excuse.”

Wike expressed sadness that instead of simply obeying the Supreme Court judgment on the matter, the party leadership had to go to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to tell it how to obey the apex court.

“I feel so bad when people can now move to INEC for INEC to direct them to obey Supreme Court judgment. It is most unfortunate.

‘’A political party would now go and ask from INEC, what do we do? INEC would now direct you, go and obey the Supreme Court judgment. You see, when you shoot yourself, you will say somebody has shot you. Continue to shoot yourself.”

NWC deputies rally behind Damagum

Also countering the NWC members last night, Deputies of the National Working Committee, NWC, declared their support for Damagum.

In a statement, the NWC deputies commended Damagum and other party leaders for their efforts to maintain stability and prevent further division.

The statement was jointly signed by Hon. Timothy Osadolor (Deputy National Youth Leader), Ibrahim Abdullahi, Esq (Deputy National Publicity Secretary), Okechukwu Osuoha, Esq (Deputy National Legal Adviser), Hajia Maryam (Deputy National Women Leader), Hon. D.U Kamale (Deputy National Financial Secretary), and Chubby Eneh (Deputy National Treasurer).

The deputies expressed the need for dialogue over confrontation, urging party members to approach disagreements with maturity and a sense of collective responsibility.

“We had earlier advised that all parties should come down from their high horses and jaw, rather than war. As the war between brothers and sisters cannot produce a victor, everyone loses,” the statement read.

They also commended Damagum and the NWC for adhering to court rulings, including a recent Supreme Court judgement, describing this as a mark of integrity and commitment to democratic norms.

“We salute Amb. Illya Damagum and the NWC for respecting the Supreme Court judgment the way it has always obeyed all court judgments. It shows consistency and commitment to the rule of law,” they said.

The deputies urged all members and interest groups to attend the meeting and work together to resolve outstanding issues.

“We call on any stakeholder or group within the party to avail themselves on the 30th of June for us all to jaw the way forward as a family. PDP is our home; we owe it a duty to survive by always doing what is right,” they stated.

The statement also acknowledged the roles played by senior party figures, including Governor Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum; Senator Abba Moro, Leader of the National Assembly caucus; and Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, in guiding the party through its current crisis.

Without NEC, you can’t remove Anyanwu —Bode George

Speaking on the controversy, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George, said the NEC of the party will deal with the issue.

While nothing that there was no implication, George said every decision made by NEC becomes sacrosanct.

He said: “The issue is simple. After the meeting with INEC, the commission said since our convention, it needs the name of the secretary on its platform. Now if a member of NEC of that status commits an offence, only NEC can deal with him and we have not held a NEC meeting for a while and to hold a NEC meeting, you need 21 days from INEC to put them on notice.

“Now INEC is telling us that it has received so many letters from us with so many signatories as secretary. INEC then told us that whatever letter to them must be signed by the acting chairman and Senator Sam Anyanwu.

“Already, the South-East caucus said they don’t want Anyanwu representing them. To effect any change, we must go to NEC. Without NEC, you cannot remove Anyanwu but whatever role he (Anyanwu) still has to play, he will continue to play until NEC now meets to take a decision. Every decision made by NEC becomes sacrosanct.

“Without NEC, you cannot deal with any of these people at that level because they are not just ordinary members. Sometimes, you stoop to conquer.’’

Tinubu saddened by crisis in PDP, LP — Akpabio

Also yesterday, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, challenged PDP and LP to put their houses in order, saying President Bola Tinubu was saddened by the lack of a vibrant opposition in the country.

Akpabio gave the charge in Abuja when he represented the president to commission the newly constructed Interchange bridges of Arterial Road N20 (Wole Soyinka Way) over the Outer Northern Expressway (Murtala Muhammed Expressway) by Katampe Extension.

Akpabio said: “I don’t want to talk about politics, but I will say that, however, you people (PDP) got yourselves into this confusion, try and get yourselves out of it very quickly.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is very interested in seeing a vibrant opposition. It saddens him when he sees the way the opposition in Nigeria is in disarray.

“As a true democrat, he would like to see a very vibrant opposition in the country. Just before I came here to represent him, I received and read a letter from the Labour Party. So it is not only PDP that is in disarray, even the Labour Party is cracked and people who are strong members of the Labour Party are angling to run Nigeria when they cannot put a small political party like that in order.

“So I want to see, I want to join the President to see a vibrant opposition.”

Fix your issues, stop blaming Tinubu, Shehu Sani tells PDP, LP, others

Echoing the President’s sentiment, former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, called on opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Labour Party, LP, the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and others, to resolve their internal crisis and stop accusing President Bola Tinubu of being behind their tussles.

Senator Sani, who stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘’The Morning Brief’’ yesterday, said: “It is unfortunate that the opposition in the country is looking up to the president to solve their problems.

“How logical is it when you have a problem in your house, then you start blaming your neighbour or adversary for it when you should address it. If there is a problem in the PDP, it is for the PDP to solve; if there is a problem in the Labour Party and SDP, it is for the Labour Party and SDP to solve. If there is a problem in NNPP, it is for the NNPP to solve.

“I don’t know whether they are also trying to ask the president to come to their party and solve their problems.”

He said blaming Tinubu for the internal crisis in the opposition was “irresponsible” and asked them to fix their issues instead.

“If you are in the PDP and you have people working against your party, you refuse to suspend them, you refuse to expel them, and then you decide to focus on the president as being responsible for your problem, I think you are simply being irresponsible.

“If you are in the SDP and you have a crisis in your party and you don’t fix it, and then you are looking for the president or blaming the president, trying to find a scapegoat for your problems, I think you are just unserious.”

According to him, it is not in the best interest of the president to fix the issues in the opposition.

While noting that it was part of a political strategy to see “your adversary” battling so many issues, the former Kaduna lawmaker said: “So, to me, as a president from a ruling party, he cannot be seen trying to fix a missile or a gun that will be directed at him.

“It is part of a political strategy to ensure that your adversary has so much problem within his own area that he will not be able to contend with.”