PCN seals 443 medicine outlets in Taraba over regulatory violations

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo – The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed a total of 443 pharmaceutical and patent medicine outlets across nine local government areas in Taraba State for various regulatory infractions.

The development followed a four-day enforcement operation aimed at sanitizing the pharmaceutical sector in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Jalingo on Friday, Head of Enforcement at PCN, Dr. Suleiman Chiroma, disclosed that the team visited 656 premises, including 83 pharmacies and 573 patent medicine stores, across Sardauna, Gashaka, Kurmi, Bali, Ardo Kola, Jalingo, Zing, Lau, and Yorro local government areas.

According to him, 443 outlets—comprising 48 pharmacies and 395 patent medicine stores—were sealed for operating in violation of regulatory standards, while 10 others were issued compliance directives.

Dr. Chiroma said the exercise specifically targeted unqualified individuals engaging in pharmaceutical practices and the improper handling of medicines by those not licensed under the PCN Act.

“The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria is committed to eliminating substandard and falsified medicines from circulation,” he said. “Ensuring that drugs are handled by trained professionals is key to safeguarding public health.”

He stressed the importance of maintaining a well-regulated pharmaceutical environment to guarantee the safety, efficacy, and proper distribution of medicines.

Offences that led to the sealing of the outlets include operating without registration, failure to renew premises licenses, unauthorized access to controlled substances, overstocking beyond approved limits, illegal clinical practices, and the training of apprentices by unqualified personnel.

Dr. Chiroma also underscored the need for strict adherence to the National Drug Distribution Guidelines to ensure that only safe and effective medicines reach end-users across Nigeria.