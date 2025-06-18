Pay fines through banks, not our officials – FRSC warns motorists

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has warned motorists across the country to stop offering bribes to traffic officials and instead pay their fines through designated bank channels.

In a press statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Olusegun Ogungbemide, and issued on Wednesday, the Corps Marshal stressed that all fines must be paid into the official Treasury Single Account (TSA), warning that any attempt to bribe personnel is a violation of the law and will be met with arrest and prosecution.

He said the FRSC maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy on bribery and corruption and will not condone any act that undermines its ethics, values and standard operating procedures.

The Corps Marshal noted that the organisation remains committed to transparency and has grown increasingly concerned about the rising number of motorists who attempt to bypass due process by enticing road safety officers with financial and material gifts.

He said, “Any motorist found attempting to bribe FRSC personnel will be arrested and prosecuted in line with extant provisions in the Corps’ Establishment Act (2007).

“All fines generated through patrol operations are paid into the Treasury Single Account, not into the pockets of individuals,” the statement emphasised.

Mohammed also cautioned FRSC staff against soliciting or accepting bribes from motorists.

He encouraged the public to report any personnel involved in such misconduct, noting that such behaviour is strictly against the Corps’ standard procedures for patrol operations.

He urged citizens to submit reports through email at [email protected], the FRSC Mobile Application, or the Flag-It anti-corruption app.

He noted that Complaints can also be submitted via the FRSC’s verified social media platforms: facebook.com/FRSCNigeria, x.com/FRSCNigeria, instagram.com/FRSCNigeria, and youtube.com/FRSCNigeria.

Mohammed further commended Nigerians who have consistently flagged cases of misconduct involving FRSC operatives without resorting to violence, adding that the Corps remains committed to enforcing traffic laws with integrity and professionalism.

He advised the public to obey all traffic rules regarding the movement of persons, animals, and goods on Nigerian roads to ensure safer highways for all.