Pay Abiola family presidential emolument – CSO tells Tinubu

Holds Democracy procession in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The coalition of civil societies in Osun State has called on President Bola Tinubu not to stop at recognising late Moshood Abiola as President-elect but his salaries and benefits should be paid to his family.

The group also hold democracy procession in Osun State capital in commemoration of 36th anniversary of June 12 in Nigeria, singing different solidarity songs while moving through major streets of the state capital.

Speaking with newsmen at popular Olaiya flyover area, the Chairman of the coalition, Waheed Lawal said democracy would not thrive in the country without rule of law, justice and equity.

His words, “We thank the Government for recognising the fact that late MKO Abiola won the June 12, 1993 election and giving him the highest honour that any president can have. We are demanding that whatever entitlement that accrued for any president elected in Nigeria should be given to the family of late Abiola.

“He struggled, strived to make sure that we have a good legacy of democracy in Nigeria and that is what we are enjoying today. It will be an act of injustice not to reciprocate this by giving the family their entitlement. If the Federal Government owed Abiola family anything they should pay the family, it will be an atonement for the pains that they lost their beloved one”.

On the issues of governance in Osun State, the group tasked Governor Ademola Adeleke to urgently look into the issue of teachers recruitment, saying it is time to bring teachers that passes the recruitment test and interview into the classroom.

“For Osun government, it should strive to employ teachers to our schools, they have promised to engage some teachers who have been interviewed, they should do the needful on time.

“The state government should also provide job opportunities for residents of the state. The state government should do the needful in terms of security of lives and property”.