Pasuma took care of my family for three years – Daddy Showkey

Veteran Nigerian musician, Daddy Showkey, has praised Fuji star Alabi Pasuma for standing by him during one of the most challenging periods of his life.

During a recent live performance at a celebrity event, Daddy Showkey made the emotional revelation when Pasuma joined him on stage.

In a now-viral video, he recounted how Pasuma was the only friend who supported him after he suffered a near-fatal accident in 2007.

Narrating the ordeal, Daddy Showkey explained that the accident left him hospitalised for three years.

During that time, Pasuma stepped in to care for his family when others turned their backs.

“You see, this man, he stood by me during bad times and good times,” he said. “Many people didn’t see me in public or sing for years because I had an accident in 2007. I was in the hospital for three years. Pasuma was the one taking care of my family. I can never forget him in my life.”

He described Pasuma as his only true friend in the industry, revealing that many colleagues he reached out to after the incident ignored him—even when he visited them at home.

Vanguard News