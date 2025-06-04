Pastor Tunde Bakare visits Tinubu in Lagos

Pastor Tunde Bakare and President Bola Tinubu

By Bayo Wahab

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, has paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

His visit said to be focused on national issues and the state of the nation.

Bakare has recently called on President Tinubu to implement immediate and strategic interventions to steer Nigeria out of its current crises.

Pastor Tunde Bakare visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos on Wednesday. Photo: State House. pic.twitter.com/Hhf8h2ygPr — Bayo Onanuga (@aonanuga1956) June 4, 2025

The former vice-presidential candidate to Muhammadu Buhari during the 2011 elections under the Congress for Progressive Change said Nigeria needs a “coordinated programme” to restore stability.

While delivering a state of the nation broadcast at his church in April, Pastor Bakare warned the President against ‘playing God’, adding that his administration is steering the nation off course.

He advised the President to adopt a more humble approach to governance.

“Stop playing God,” Bakare said bluntly, emphasizing that while he disagrees with Tinubu, he does not wish for him to fail.

“The current administration is steering the polity adrift,” he continued. “It is time for this government to embrace humility” he said.

However, he clarified that his address was not meant to condemn, but to guide the leadership toward a better path.

Vanguard News