Pastor Paul Enenche declines N30m cash gift from Kebbi gov

Pastor Paul Enenche

Senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, rejected a N30 million cash donation from Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris during a recent crusade.

The incident occurred at a two-day healing and deliverance crusade hosted by the pastor in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, between June 17 and 18.

During the programme, an aide to Governor Idris presented the money on behalf of the state government, addressing the crowd with praise for the governor.

“Our Governor, His Excellency, Doctor Nasir Idris Abdullahi, a people and comrade governor, has graciously approved the donation of the sum of N30 million to this gathering that is, to the organising committee,” the aide announced.

“You know, whenever His Excellency makes a donation, he doesn’t leave without making that donation in cash. So, before I leave this stage, I want to present that sum of N30 million in cash.”

However, Pastor Enenche respectfully declined the donation, indicating that the purpose behind the gesture was understood.

“If there’s anything like an orphanage, if there’s anything like that, at your discretion, please apply this amount of money to it. It will not be received,” Enenche said repeatedly.

“They (Kebbi government) are only trying to demonstrate hospitality, the hospitality is very, very clear.”

In response to the pastor’s decision, the governor’s aide reiterated that the donation was a reflection of Idris’ welcoming nature.

“Our governor, whoever comes to Kebbi State, he will definitely show him hospitality and show him appreciation, equity,” he said.

He also took the opportunity to thank the pastor for his support and contributions to the Christian community in Kebbi State.