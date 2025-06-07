Pastor Paul Adefarasin denies brandishing gun at content creator

Paul Adefarasin

Senior Pastor and Founder of House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, has addressed a viral clip that appeared to show him flashing a firearm while seated in a vehicle.

The video , which began circulating widely on social media Friday, was posted by a Lagos-based content creator known for filming luxury and exotic cars. The creator claimed the 62-year-old clergyman pointed a gun at him for recording his vehicle.

In the 10-second video, a black Range Rover slows near the videographer, and the tinted window rolls down. The content creator is heard greeting Adefarasin, but the pastor appears to respond sternly while holding what some viewers interpreted as a pistol. The videographer quickly apologises as the vehicle drives off.

The video triggered a wave of criticism online, with many users accusing the pastor of brandishing a firearm in public.

However, in a statement released Saturday evening on social media, Adefarasin denied the allegation, stating that the object in his hand was not a weapon.

“You might be aware of a video which has been circulating on social media showing me in what some have misunderstood as brandishing a firearm,” the statement reads.

“I want to assure you of this — that, that was certainly not a firearm, and at no point did I point such at anyone.”

Adefarasin also described the incident as a case of “mischief” and noted that he would briefly address the matter during Sunday’s service which begins at 9 am.