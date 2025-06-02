Parents jailed after allowing son walk home alone, hit and killed by car

A tragic accident in Gastonia, North Carolina has led to manslaughter and child neglect charges against the parents of 7-year-old Legend Jenkins, who was fatally struck by a car while walking home from the store with his 10-year-old brother.

Legend reportedly darted into traffic and was hit by a 76-year-old driver who remained at the scene.

Authorities confirmed the driver was not speeding or driving recklessly and will not face charges.

However, the boy’s parents, Sameule Jenkins and Jessica Ivey, were arrested Thursday.

Prosecutors charged them with involuntary manslaughter, citing negligence for allowing their young sons to walk unsupervised.

Police said the children should not have been alone near a busy intersection.

Legend was rushed to a local hospital and later transferred to a children’s facility in Charlotte, where he died four hours later. A witness who tried to comfort him described the moment as haunting.

The parents requested bail to attend their son’s funeral, but a judge denied the request and set bond at $1.5 million each.

A GoFundMe set up by the family has raised over $6,000 toward funeral costs.

Vanguard News