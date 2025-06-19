Oyo has potential to become food basket of Nigeria – Commissioner

By Adeola Badru

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in Oyo State, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, has emphasised the state’s vast agricultural potential, asserting that with the right strategies and investments, Oyo can emerge as Nigeria’s premier food basket.

He outlined a vision where the state’s agricultural sector not only met local demands but also contributed significantly to national food security.

The ambition, he said, is underpinned by ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting production, improving infrastructure, and supporting farmers across all communities.

He gave the hint on Thursday during a ministerial press briefing held at the Governor’s Briefing Room, Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to the commissioner, the state government has implemented transformative programs aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and supporting rural farmers.

He highlighted several key initiatives that have already been put in place to achieve these goals, which he noted that the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde has created an enabling environment for agricultural growth through strategic investments and policies.

“Under the Governor’s progressive leadership, our Ministry has recorded unprecedented successes across all sectors of agricultural development,” he stated, emphasising the importance of supportive governance in driving agricultural transformation.

Olaleye explained that significant achievements have been made in various sectors, including veterinary services and rural development, drawing attention to the successful vaccination of 95,948 cattle against Anthrax and CBPP, which represents 80% of the Ministry’s target for 2025.

The proactive approach, he noted, has significantly reduced livestock mortality rates and safeguarded public health.

He emphasised that “the successes we celebrate today are a testament to what is achievable when leadership vision meets professional dedication and community participation.”

Olaleye also outlined the Ministry’s efforts in ensuring food safety through the inspection of over 30 million animals for meat consumption, which helps maintain consumer confidence in the state’s food supply chain.

“Our rural infrastructure development programme continues to transform agricultural communities through strategic road construction projects totalling 87.53 kilometres across multiple local governments. These projects aim to enhance access to markets and reduce post-harvest losses for farmers.”

The commissioner also discussed the Tractorization Subsidy Programmes, which has achieved remarkable success, saying, “In 2025 alone, 2,827 farmers have benefited, cultivating over 13,000 acres of land.

In terms of capacity building, Olaleye stated that “in a bid to build capacity and foster agricultural entrepreneurship, 3,830 individuals have undergone specialized training across multiple fields. This includes training in mushroom farming, climate-smart agriculture, and pest control, among others.

Additionally, he mentioned the landmark soil testing initiative conducted in collaboration with OCP Africa, which covered 100 communities and led to tailored soil fertility management training for 22,370 farmers. This data-driven approach optimizes fertilizer use and enhances crop productivity.

“The distribution of vital resources to livestock and aquaculture farmers was another key point. “We provided essential inputs such as fish feed, nutritional supplements, and disinfectants, which support sustainable livestock health and productivity across the state,” he explained.

Olaleye reaffirmed the state’s commitment to a holistic agricultural model that links production, processing, marketing, and capacity-building.

“With Governor Makinde’s leadership and the unwavering dedication of our partners, Oyo State is on course to becoming Nigeria’s leading agricultural powerhouse,” he declared.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, emphasised the significance of the ministry’s achievements as a reflection of Governor Makinde’s commitment to his promises to the people.

“The journey from poverty to prosperity is being driven through the active work of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. This engagement is not just an exercise in accountability but a partnership-building effort with the people,” he stated.

He further highlighted that the media engagements would provide answers to critical questions about the state’s progress.

“The vision of taking the people of Oyo State from poverty to prosperity is being realized through the efforts of dedicated teams across various sectors,” he added.