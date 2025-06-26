Oyetola’s aide accused Amotekun of unlawful midnight detention

He was invited for questioning

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A media aide to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Olaore Taiwo has accused Osun Amotekun operatives of illegally arresting him at midnight without any offence.

Narrating his ordeal after writing a statement at the Police Command in Osogbo on Thursday, Olaore said he was forcefully taken away from his house in Iragbiji, Boripe local government area of the state in the middle of the night.

He added that seven Amotekun operatives invaded his house around 10 pm on Wednesday, intimidated and harassed him before forcefully taking him away after neglecting pleas from his wife to allow him come to their office in the morning.

“When I opened my door, I was accosted by two men with cultlass and gun, I shouted to alert my wife and children, as they tried to drag me, I resisted them, but they started beating me and hitting me with hard objects and cultlass, at a point, my wife came out and struggled with one of them. It was at that point that one of them identified himself as an Amotekun corps member because they came without uniform.

“I was whisked away on a motorcycle to the command in Osogbo and locked up in a cell for about three hours. Later, around 1am, I was taken to the Islaudeen area, Oke-Oniti, I was taken to Mr Adekunle Omoyele, the State Corps-Commandant. He asked whether I was the one in the trending video where it was claimed that someone paid N6,700 to the Opay account of an Amontekun operative? I said no. After he interrogated me further, I was transported to the police Headquarters, Osogbo. At the entrance gate, I was dropped off and asked to go away. Throughout my detention, they did not confront me with any petition or offence

“All I am asking for is justice for this dehumanisation and am pleading to the security agents to protect my life and properties”, he narrated.

However, a statement issued by Osun Amotekun Corps spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu stated that Olaore was not arrested but invited to the command for questioning.

“It is important to clarify that this invitation was in response to defamatory content posted by Mr. Taiwo on social media, in which he made unverified and damaging accusations against the Osun Amotekun Corps, including claims of extortion. His actions are not only false but constitute a breach of Nigeria’s Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015. Specifically, Section 24 of the Act criminalises cyberbullying, online harassment, defamation, and other related offences.

“Following his invitation, Mr. Taiwo voluntarily presented himself to our office, was interviewed in a civil and professional manner, and he was thereafter released to the Police at the Headquarters Osogbo for further action. At no point was he detained, assaulted, or subjected to any form of physical or mystical harm as falsely alleged.

“We wish to remind the public that the Osun Amotekun Corps is a law-abiding and apolitical organization. Our mandate is rooted in the protection of lives and property, especially within local communities across Osun State. We operate in full compliance with the Nigerian Constitution and the laws that govern our establishment”, the statement added.