Oyebanji hails Promasidor over Ikun Milk Day launch

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

By Etop Ekanem

GOVERNOR Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has commended Promasidor for its engagement with the community and its proactive stance on child welfare by the launch of Ikun Milk Day in Ekiti.

Promasidor Nigeria Limited flagged off ‘Ikun Milk Day,’ a transformative initiative aimed at improving education and child nutrition by providing fresh milk once a week to primary school pupils in Ikun-Amure, Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji, in his remarks, said: “This initiative is not just about milk, it’s about securing the future of our children. The provision of milk would not only boost the health of the pupils but also encourage higher public-school enrollment and attendance.

“Promasidor has shown what a true partnership with the people looks like, by turning local resources into lasting community value. We are proud to see Ikun Dairy Farm at the centre of this remarkable effort.”

Representing Promasidor Nigeria’s CEO, Francois Gillet, Corporate Affairs and IDF Director, Dr. Eno Udoma-Eniang, emphasized the initiative’s impact, saying: “Today marks a significant milestone not just for our dairy farm operations here in Ikun-Ekiti, but more importantly, for the children of this community who will be the primary beneficiaries of this initiative.”

“This project came out of our desire to give back to our host community in an impactful and sustainable way. The significance of this programme extends beyond mere distribution of milk as research has shown that proper nutrition is fundamental to cognitive development and academic performance.”