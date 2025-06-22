Owo Massacre: Tension in Ondo over Govt demolition of Cenotaph honouring victims

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tension has gripped the ancient town of Owo in Ondo State following the demolition of a cenotaph erected in honour of victims killed in the terrorist attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in 2022.

The cenotaph, constructed by the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to immortalize over 50 worshippers murdered during the tragic incident, was pulled down on the orders of the current administration, led by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. The move has sparked mixed reactions across the state.

A viral video circulating online shows bulldozers tearing down the monument and adjoining structure where the names of the slain victims were inscribed, drawing public outrage and rekindling painful memories of the gruesome massacre.

Sources revealed that the decision followed persistent complaints from residents of Owo, particularly over the cenotaph’s location — directly opposite the palace of the Olowo of Owo, the town’s paramount traditional ruler. Critics had earlier described the location as a violation of Yoruba customs, referring to it as a cultural taboo.

While many residents welcomed the demolition, calling it a necessary cultural correction, others accused the state government of playing politics with the memory of the slain worshippers. Some alleged that Governor Aiyedatiwa was attempting to erase the legacy of his late predecessor.

Defending the decision, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the demolition was a response to a formal request from the Olowo-in-Council, who argued that the cenotaph’s location was spiritually inappropriate.

“It was a special request from the palace of the Olowo, as it is said to be against culture and tradition to site such a symbol of death near the palace — the sacred seat of life and authority in Owo,” Adeniyan explained.

He emphasized that the action was not an act of desecration but an effort to “restore cultural balance.” He also disclosed that a modern market would be constructed on the site, while the cenotaph would be respectfully relocated within the town.

Adeniyan assured residents that the government remains committed to preserving the memory of the victims and would soon begin work on a new memorial at a more appropriate location.

It will be recalled that on June 5, 2022, gunmen stormed the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo during a Sunday Mass, killing over 50 worshippers — including children — and injuring many others in one of Nigeria’s deadliest church attacks.