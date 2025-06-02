‘Over 950 locations in South East occupied by bandits, herdsmen, kidnappers’

By Jeff Agbodo

A human rights organisation, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) has raised the alarm that 950 locations, especially forests, across the South East communities are under the occupation of bandits and destructive herdsmen.

According to Intersociety, they operate from these locations to kidnap, kill and maim people.

The group claimed that its research and investigation indicate that 950 locations are spread in over 800 communities in the region, saying that about 40% of the entire 1,940 communities in the zone are gravely under bandits and herdsmen threats.

The Chairman of Intersociety Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi who released the report of the findings blamed the South East governors for not properly policing their states, and further accused them of even aiding the herdsmen acquire the land.

“By our research and investigative findings, South East is presently dotted with 1,940 Igbo communities involving Abia

State 771, Imo 700, Enugu 190, Anambra State 183 and Ebonyi State 96; all compressed in 29, 525 square killometers of landmass, approximately three times lower than the landmass of Niger State, a North Central zone which has a land mass of 76,363 square kilometres.

“Some of them came to occupy the areas through the involvement and conspiracy of community leaders and state governments that propmtly issue them with certificate of occupancy with the alleged promises of “electoral victory and post election court victory.”

“It is also our finding and information that all the governors in the zone are involved the conspiracy in aiding them to have access to the land.

“This is widely believed to be the reason they don’t speak out or rise in strong condemnation of the genocidal jihadist activities of the Fulani herdsmen and others in Igbo.

“They have also bluntly refused and failed to act or take action as Chief Security Officers of their respective States.

“It is not as if the South East governors are not aware of inherent grave dangers in leasing and mortgage the territorial to them; they are fully aware and also not blind to the goings-on in places like Benue, Plateau, Southern Kaduna, etc.”

“They earlier they ride up the better for the people of the South East region”.

No blanket plan to dissolve my cabinet -Oborevwori

…. Inaugurates newly built duplexes at the Commissioners quarters

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Monday, said there was no blanket plan to dissolve his cabinet.

He however warned that performance, and not tale bearing, would determine the continued stay of members of the State Executive Council in office.

The Governor stated this during the inauguration of eight newly built duplexes at the Commissioners’ Quarters in Asaba, the State capital.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to accountability by holding each commissioner directly accountable for the progress of their ministry.

“You know there are a lot of rumours saying the Governor wants to dissolve the Exco. These people haven’t even heard from me, this just shows that people like too much talk’, he said.

Lauding his commissioners for their loyalty and hard work, he said: “I want to once again commend our commissioners for being loyal, dedicated, and hardworking”.

Oborevwori stressed that “If you are not performing, we will drop you, and that will not affect other people,” adding that “If you are performing, you will stay. Like now, two or three people are not performing. I told one of them today in the chapel, you are not doing well.”

Stressing the need for initiative and visibility from commissioners, Oborevwori said: “As a commissioner, we don’t see you. You talk, carry your memo, and look for the Governor, because the Governor will not come looking for you. There are others who are seeking me out, you have to bring energy and initiative into your ministry.

“Any problem in any ministry, hold the commissioner responsible. Any ministry that is doing very well shows that the commissioner is doing very well.”

We have a lot of projects to commission. I don’t think we will stop before the end of this year. We may not be able to commission all of them, but I believe we will do our best.

“We want to emulate Mr. President in what he did on Saturday during the commissioning. They articulated all the projects and decided to stay in one particular location to commission them.

“That is exactly what we will do in Warri on Wednesday. Since we have several projects to commission; we will articulate them, put them together, and stay in one place to cut the tape and commission all of them.

“But today, we are here to commission eight units of four-bedroom duplexes, each with two boys’ quarters attached. We decided to build these because, when we came in, we discovered that there were only 22 buildings here at the Commissioners’ Quarters, and the number of commissioners is more than 22.

“So, there was no way we could accommodate all of them, which led us to this decision. This is a demonstration of our commitment to the well-being of top government functionaries.”

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Fidelis Tilije thanked Governor Oborevwori for approving the construction of the new residential quarters and appealed for the renovation of the 22 old quarters.

On his part, Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Godknows Angele explained that the project consists of eight duplexes with attached two boys quarters, lounges among others and commended Governor Oborevwori for his support towards completion of the projects.