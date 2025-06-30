Over 900 killed in Iran during 12-day war with Israel

This handout satellite picture provided by Maxar Technologies and taken on June 24, 2025, shows an overview of Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility and nearby tunnels in central Iran. With his surprise announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump has turned his flair for social media into diplomatic deftness, despite continued uncertainty in the Middle East. Israel, Iran and Trump himself all declared victory after 12 days of conflict that culminated Saturday in the United States bombing Iran’s key nuclear sites. (Photo by Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO/ SATELLITE IMAGE ©2025 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS – THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED

At least 935 people were killed in Iran during its 12-day war with Israel, Iranian state media reported Monday, nearly a week since a ceasefire took hold.

“During the 12-day war waged by the Zionist regime against our country, 935 martyrs have been identified so far,” the official IRNA news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir as saying.

The death toll included 132 women and 38 children, Jahangir said.

Israel on June 13 launched a major bombing campaign against Iran, killing top military commanders and atomic scientists.

The Israeli strikes hit military bases, nuclear sites as well as residential areas across Iran.

Iran retaliated with waves of missiles and drone strikes which hit major cities in Israel including Tel Aviv and Haifa, killing 28 people, according to Israeli authorities.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect on June 24.