Our movement is driven by politics of ideology, not highest bidder – Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP and former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that the Kwankwassiya movement and the NNPP is rooted in ideological politics and not politics of highest bidder.

He stated this when he welcomed no fewer than 1,230 former supporters of Hon. Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila back into the NNPP at his miller road residence.

The two-term former governor said he is happy to receive people who believe in it movement, not because of financial incentives, but because of it ideology.

Kwankwaso welcomed the returnees with open arms, describing their decision as a significant step in the pursuit of progressive, ideology-driven politics.

He reiterated his long-standing commitment to issue-based politics, which he said distinguishes the NNPP from others.

“I am always happy to receive people who believe in our movement, not because of financial incentives, but because of our collective vision for a better Nigeria.

“This is politics of ideology, not politics of the highest bidder,” Kwankwaso said.

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Jamilu Zamba and Maryam Romo reaffirmed their loyalty to the NNPP and praised Senator Kwankwaso’s leadership style.

They stated that their decision to rejoin the party was informed by Kwankwaso’s integrity, consistency, and his unwavering commitment to grassroots development.

The defectors, who hail from Albasu and Sumaila Local Government Areas in the Kano South Senatorial District, were previously aligned with the Waraka political group and supporters of Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila who recently defected from.the NNPP to join the ruling party, All Progressive Congress, APC.

Other defectors who joined Kwankwasos’s NNPP were from Bunkure and Tofa local government areas.

