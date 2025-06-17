Our expectations from Tinubu’s visit – Benue tribal leaders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The tribal leaders of Benue State have stated that they expect President Bola Tinubu to issue marching orders to the military and sister security agencies to end the killings in the state as he visits the state Wednesday.

Chairman of leaders of the three main socio-cultural organisations in the state and President General of the Mzough U Tiv, MUT (worldwide), Chief Iorbee Ihagh, stated this Tuesday while speaking on the expectations of Benue people ahead of Tinubu’s visit.

Chief Ihagh, who decried the activities of armed herdsmen in Benue, pointed out that the last administration failed to support the implementation of the Benue grazing law for obvious reasons, stressing that the President Tinubu-led administration should be in full support of the law.

According to him, “We the people of Benue state want to see the full implementation and enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition law with the support of the military, police and sister security agencies.

“It is when the law is fully implemented with the support of the security agencies that it would yield the desired result. That is the only way armed herdsmen’s incursions in the state would be checked.

“So we expect the President to support the law, also give marching orders to the military and other security agencies to evacuate Fulani herdsmen out of our communities.

“At the end of the President’s visit, we also want to see all leaders of the state irrespective of political affiliation to unite and form a common front against those that are determined to destabilise our people.

“We also expect that the President’s visit will open a new chapter for us in Benue State. We believe it should bring an end to the killings in the state.

“If that happens, we expect that the President would take steps to ensure that our displaced people return back to their ancestral homes and go back to the farms to feed the nation.”