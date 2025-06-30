Our doors open for Kwankwaso to rejoin, work with Tinubu – APC

Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Ayobami Okerinde

The publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has stated that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential aspirant of the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP), is free to rejoin the ruling APC and work with President Bola Tinubu.

There are growing speculations that Kwankwaso could jump ship to the ruling APC following the resignation of Umar Ganduje as the party’s national chairman.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Show on Monday, Morka stated the party’s doors are open for the former Kano state governor.

His words: “He is a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Anyone who wishes to join APC may join APC, and this is not exclusive to Kwankwaso. As a matter of procedure, our doors are open; we welcome those who want to join our party, who want to work with us, who want to work with the president to achieve the objectives he’s set for his administration.

“Kwankwaso is an elite; he is one of Nigeria’s eminent citizens, and he is free as a political agent to make decisions for himself, to decide to join our party, to join any party or to remain in his party.

“If tomorrow, Kwankwaso decides to join APC, we will deal with that as we have responded to others who have made such requests, whether they are governors, members of the National Assembly or regular citizens. The process is the same. We celebrate those who come into our party, and we are hoping to grow even larger than we are already,” he added.

In 2013, as governor of Kano, Kwankwaso defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the need to bring democratic change to the country. In 2018, Kwakwanso, alongside 13 other APC senators, joined the PDP.

The former Minister of Defence joined the NNPP in 2022 ahead of the 2023 general election, where he emerged fourth, pulling over 1.4 million votes.