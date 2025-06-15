Oto-Awori LCDA boss Ashafa dies at 68

… as APC loses 4 council bosses in 1yr

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy has struck the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, with the death of the Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Prince Musibau Ashafa.

He was aged 68.

It was learnt that Ashafa, a prince of Ijanikin kingdom, died late Friday, June 13, 2025, after an undisclosed illness that lasted for months.

According to reports, Ashafa had not been seen in public for sometimes while most of the council’s activities requiring his attention were performed by his Chief of Staff and younger brother, Waliu Ashafa.

Ashafa was serving his second term as Chairman of the council. Before becoming the council boss, he was the Chairman of the APC, in Oto-Awori LCDA.

Ashafa rose into prominence in 1997 during the Late General Sanni Abacha military rule when he was elected Chairman of the old Ojo local government in the zero party election.

Ever since then, he was active in the politics of the Ojo axis, which later culminated in his becoming the local APC chairman and subsequently, the substantive council boss.

Recall that APC had lost about four council chairmen within 12 months.

Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Oladotun Olakanle, died in November 2024, and also Mrs. Bola Shobowale, the Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA in March 2025 died following a long battle with illness.

Her death marked the end of a difficult period in which she had been absent from office for nearly a year due to health complications.

Also, immediate past council chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government, Toba Oke, died sometime in February.