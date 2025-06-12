Osun 2026: Oyebamiji denies plot to cause unrest in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State Mr Bola Oyebamiji has denied any plots or meeting with police officers to cause unrest in the state.

In a statement issued by the coordinator of AMBO media organisation on Thursday, signed Adebayo Adedeji, Oyebamiji described report of him meeting with high ranking police officers to cause unrest in the state as untrue.

It reads, “We write that the accusation by some media outfits is false and is part of the grand plot to distract Oyebamiji from his lofty 2026 project of delivering the state from the doldrum it was plunged into by the clumsy government in Abeere.

“We equally sense that the power mongers have seen the 2026 defeat staring themselves in the face, thus preparing the ground of excuse for the outcome of the failure awaiting them next year.

“In the last one month, particularly after Oyebamiji declared his gubernatorial intention, his personage has come under intense and vicious false attacks, a development affirming that AMBO truly is the most feared aspirant in Osun to dislodge the incumbent governor.

“However, we clarify that Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, AMBO, did not meet any officer for any purpose or for the purpose of further breaching the fragile security architecture in the state or withdrawing the security details attached to political office holders in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun as reported in the public.

“It is glaring that the evil forces behind the smear campaign against Oyebamiji are those either being haunted by the cruelty of their immediate past or troubled by the towering profile of our political megastar whose resolve, to set Osun loose from the manacles of the economic plunderers feeding fat on the commonwealth of the people of the state, is daily strengthened by the enthusiastic citizens.

“We distance our principal from the fabricated report, and therefore urge members of the public to disregard the malicious and seditious report”.