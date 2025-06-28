Oshoala seeks increased investment in girl education

By Olayinka Ajayi

Nigeria’s Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala, has called on managers of Nigeria’s economy to increase its public expenditure on education.

According to her, Nigeria is not investing enough, noting that its budget on education has historically been low compared to the recommended international benchmarks.

“Educated girls earn more, invest more in their families, and contribute more to the economy. It’s not just a social good; it’s smart economics.

“But here’s the reality: we’re not investing enough. Public expenditure on education in Nigeria has historically been low compared to the recommended international benchmarks,” she said.

She added that while the UNESCO recommendation is 15-20% of the national budget, Nigeria has often fallen short.

“I often wonder what Nigeria would look like if we fully unlock the potential of our girls.

“Imagine a country where every girl has the opportunity to pursue her dreams, contribute her talents, and lead with confidence.

“That’s the Nigeria I believe in, and it’s a future that’s within our reach if we prioritise investing in girls today.

“When girls have access to quality education, everything changes. They’re more likely to delay marriage and childbirth, which has a ripple effect on their health, their economic opportunities, and their children’s well-being,” she said.

She pointed out that the underinvestment has a disproportionate impact on girls, who face additional barriers to accessing and staying in school. For example, a lack of adequate sanitation facilities in schools, particularly menstrual hygiene management, can lead to girls missing school or dropping out altogether.

“This is a solvable problem, but it requires dedicated funding. We see the impact of this underinvestment in the statistics on girls’ enrolment and completion rates, particularly in certain regions of the country.

“We also see it in the limited opportunities for girls to pursue higher education and enter into traditionally male-dominated fields,” she said.

She noted that sports offer another powerful avenue for empowerment, yet they often receive even less attention and resources when it comes to girls.

She stated that as a result of this, the Asisat Oshoala Academy unveiled what is possible when you invest in girls’ sports, which leads to increased confidence, improved health, and the development of crucial life skills.

“So, what concrete steps can we take to turn the tide? Here are a few ideas:

“Increase budget allocation for education: The government must commit to increasing the percentage of the national budget allocated to education, with a specific focus on initiatives that directly benefit girls.

“We need programmes that address the specific barriers girls face. This could include conditional cash transfers to incentivise girls’ school attendance, mentorship programmes that connect girls with successful women, and campaigns that challenge harmful social norms,” she said.

Also in her words, “We need to invest in girls’ sports: Let’s create more opportunities for girls to participate in sports, from grassroots programmes to elite training. This requires building safe and accessible sports facilities, providing funding for girls’ teams, and ensuring that female coaches and administrators are supported.

“Data-driven approach: We need better data on girls’ education, health, and well-being to inform policy and track progress. This includes disaggregated data that reveals disparities based on region, socioeconomic status, and other factors.

“Public-private partnerships: Government, businesses, and civil society organisations must work together to mobilise resources and implement effective programmes.

“For instance, companies can sponsor girls’ scholarships, provide mentorship opportunities, or support sports initiatives. The time to act is now.”

She said investing in girls is not just the right thing to do but the smart thing to do, saying that it is an investment in Nigeria’s future, an investment that will pay dividends for generations to come.

“When we empower girls, we empower a nation,” she stressed.