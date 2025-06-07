Orugbo crowned Ovie of Udu Kingdom, promises positive change

Engr Mike Orugbo, a renowned business mogul and oil magnate, has been crowned and presented to the Udu people as the new Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Udu Local Government area of Delta state.

The ceremony took place on Saturday at the palace of the Udu people at Otor-Udu, headquarters of Udu local government council with prominent Udu sons and daughters in attendance.

Ahead of the coronation, the results of the election by Okporua ruling house where the kingship was zoned to was considered and ratified by the body of kingmakers.

The meeting held in the private residence of the esrtwhile Otota/Regent of Udu Kingdom Sir Chief Sam Odibo at Egini, where chiefs and eminent personalities from Okporua presented Engr Mike Orugbo to the kingmakers.

With the affirmation of the Okporua nominee by the kingmakers, everybody trooped to Otor-Udu for the coronation proper with maiden dances and shooting of canons heralding the arrival of the new king at the palace.

Archminister B Tietie prayed to commit the kingdom into God’s hand while Chief Tagbovwere Okoro, the Okpruhiovwin of Udu Kingdom and Odede Ade placed the crown on the head of the King and pronounce him as the Ovie of Udu Kingdom to end the several weeks of horse trading on who the crown fits.

Thereafter, HRM Engr Mike Oghenovo Orugbo was presented to a rapturous crowd of Udu people as the Ovie of Udu Kingdom, Okporua 1.

In a brief remark during the ceremony, HRM Mike Orugbo thanked the Udu people for the confidence reposed in him to reign among them as king, promising to effect positive changes in the affairs of Udu Kingdom.

He called for continued prayers so God could grant the wisdom for him to lead Udu well, assuring that shortly, he would unveil his development plans for Udu Kingdom.

Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, in his remarks, commended Udu people for the choice Engr Mike Orugbo, assuring that the new monarch has the capacity to attract the best to Udu.

Some dignitaries at the ceremony were Chief Vincent Oyibode, Justice Godwin Gbemre (Rtd), Chief Richard Odibo, Chief Eddie Ono-Sorhue, Hon Chief Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, Chief J. U. Oguma, among others.