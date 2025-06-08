Onuesoke to Delta govt: Make Illegal logging of trees punishable offence

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Chairman of DAS Energy Services Limited, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has urged Delta State government to enact laws that will make illegal logging of trees in Delta state a punishable offence in Delta State.

According to him, if enacted, it will act as deterrent to illegal loggers and discourage deforestation.

Onuesoke, who made the call while addressing newsmen in Warri, Delta State, noted that the indiscriminate illegal logging activities in the state is becoming worrisome, stressing that though the state is blessed with natural economic trees like Iroko, Mahogany, red/white Afara, iron tree, mango tree and rubber tree among others, the activities of illegal loggers have almost depleted the forest.

He observed that truckloads of logs are moving out of the state daily to other parts of the country, adding that the business is also booming in the deep swamp area where illegal loggers arbitrarily deplete the forest reserves without replacing same.

He said the consequences of illegal logging are devastating on man and the environment hence it is responsible for the impoverishment of the communities that rely on forest resources as their means of livelihood.

He said: “Also, illegal logging is responsible for loss of forest products, biodiversity loss and extinction of some rare species, decline in the function of conserving watersheds, as well as removal of energy from the ecosystem.

“Likewise, illegal logging contributes to the loss of valuable agricultural land and trees, reduction in underground water, forcing out of animals species from their natural habitats, loss of non-timber forest products, and decrease in soil fertility. Persistent illegal logging gives way to flooding and erosion, and pollutes air, water and soil.

“When my organization, Onovwerosuoke Foundation went into the rural area to sensitize the people on the impact of climate change and deforestation they queried if the Onovwerosuoke Foundation Nigeria is the owner of the land and why should they come and preach climate change to them?”