Onjeh backs Al-Makura for APC national chairmanship position

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Comrade Daniel Onjeh, former APC senatorial candidate for Benue South and a founding member of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), has thrown his weight behind Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as the most suitable candidate for the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 30, 2025, Onjeh described Al-Makura as a “round peg in a round hole,” noting that his appointment would promote justice, equity, and political balance, particularly for the North Central geopolitical zone, which he said remains underrepresented in the APC’s leadership hierarchy.

He also commended the interim appointment of Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori, praising his competence while expressing confidence in his ability to oversee the party until its next National Convention, where a substantive chairman will emerge.

Onjeh argued that if the party decides to return the chairmanship to the North Central zone — vacated after the exit of Senator Abdullahi Adamu — Al-Makura stands out as the best consensus candidate.

He highlighted Al-Makura’s legacy as the only governor elected under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011, at the height of PDP’s dominance, and lauded his unwavering loyalty to the party despite being overlooked for other high-level appointments.

“Al-Makura resisted enormous pressure to defect when he was CPC’s lone governor. His loyalty helped sustain CPC’s structure, which later contributed to the APC’s formation and victory,” Onjeh said. “Even now, despite being passed over for ministerial or party roles, he remains committed to the APC and President Tinubu’s administration.”

He emphasized that Al-Makura’s leadership would reassure the CPC bloc and prevent disillusionment among its members, many of whom feel marginalised within the APC. Onjeh said the appointment would also strengthen internal party cohesion and ensure balanced representation of all legacy groups within the ruling party.

Addressing religious concerns from some quarters advocating for a Christian chairman, Onjeh dismissed such sentiments as outdated, stating that Nigeria must continue prioritising competence over creed. He referenced the success of the Muslim-Muslim APC presidential ticket as evidence that voters are ready to move beyond sectarian considerations.

Onjeh concluded by calling for a consensus approach to Al-Makura’s selection, similar to the endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 elections, adding that timely action was needed to refocus the party on consolidation and 2027 planning.

