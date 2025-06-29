Onitsha Drug Market: Traders demand NAFDAC explanation over return of banned dealer

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The leadership of the Ogbo-Ogwu Medicine Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha, Anambra State, has demanded an explanation from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) over the alleged return of Mr. Chibueze Ifejiofor — a trader previously banned from the market for dealing in fake and substandard drugs.

The market leadership, under the Caretaker Committee headed by Mr. Ndubuisi Chukwuleta, raised the concern during a press briefing held at the market’s union hall, following a viral video showing Ifejiofor and his wife verbally assaulting the committee chairman and calling for his removal.

According to Chukwuleta, Ifejiofor was banned by NAFDAC in 2007 after being implicated in the sale of illicit and counterfeit drugs. He was reportedly given 48 hours to vacate the market, with strict orders never to return. The committee now questions how he managed to re-enter the market and even rise to become Vice Chairman of Uba Line.

Chukwuleta said trouble began when he led the Transition Committee and the Market Task Force Against Fake Drugs on a routine inspection of Uba Line. On arrival at Ifejiofor’s shop (BHP 520E), his wife allegedly blocked the entrance and physically pushed the chairman when he attempted to enter. The confrontation quickly escalated, attracting other traders. Ifejiofor allegedly joined in, shouting accusations and mobilizing others to chant against the committee. The altercation was captured on video and circulated on social media.

“This is the same Chibueze Ifejiofor banned by NAFDAC in 2007 for dealing in fake drugs,” Chukwuleta said. “We have a video evidence confirming his ban and eviction. We do not know how he found his way back into this market, and we want NAFDAC to clarify his status.”

He added that Ifejiofor had earlier been suspended by the Anambra State Government as a member of the Transition Committee, after refusing to sign a NAFDAC undertaking to eliminate fake drugs from the market — a document signed by 11 out of 17 committee members.

Chukwuleta alleged that since the suspension, Ifejiofor and five others who also refused to sign the NAFDAC agreement have been inciting unrest in the market with voice notes, social media posts, and physical confrontations aimed at discrediting the executive and sabotaging anti-counterfeit drug campaigns.

“Their goal is to paint us as enemies of the market, so the government will remove us, and they can continue with their illegal activities,” Chukwuleta said. “But we remain focused on sanitizing this market and upholding public health standards.”

He warned that Ifejiofor’s actions could once again attract sanctions from NAFDAC and the state government, similar to what led to the market’s closure last year when officials were attacked during an inspection.

“We avoided calling in market security to prevent a possible bloodbath, which is what Ifejiofor and his group seem to be provoking,” he said. “But we cannot allow Ogbogwu to return to being known as a haven for fake drugs.”

Chukwuleta confirmed that NAFDAC and the state government have been notified of the situation and reiterated the demand for urgent action.

“We want NAFDAC to explain how Ifejiofor came back to the market. If he hasn’t been cleared, then they should act swiftly and decisively. He has clearly returned to the same practices that led to his ban in the first place,” he concluded.