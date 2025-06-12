One-party state: We’re not obligated to solve your self-inflicted crisis, APC tells opposition

APC spokesman Felix Morka

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday, launched a pushback against claims by the opposition that it was trying to foist a one-party state on the country, saying it was not under any obligation to help resolve the self-imposed leadership crisis afflicting the opposition parties.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka, in a statement to mark the 2025 Democracy Day said Nigeria’s democratic space remains robust with citizens and political actors exercising their democratic freedom of expression and association ahead of the next electoral cycle.

He said as President Bola Tinubu’s strides win more interest in his groundbreaking reforms, among opposition politicians who are choosing to support the Renewed Hope Agenda by joining the APC, some desperate opposition figures continue to baselessly chorus tales of APC’s attempt to foist a one-party state, among other imagined absurdities.

“No democratic norm imposes any obligation on the ruling Party to intervene to solve the internal crisis or failure of leadership of opposition parties. The utter dysfunction and chaos in major opposition parties speak to their incapacity to govern themselves much less govern Nigeria.

“Democratic governance remains the best solution to Nigeria’s challenges, and this administration is putting democracy to work for the economy and more peace, well-being and security of all our people”, the party said.

APC added that democracy stands as a preferred mode of governance not because of its perfection but because, even in its imperfections, it affords the finest comparative opportunity for citizens to exercise their sovereign authority to freely choose those that govern them.

“In its constitutive elements, democracy represents the most profound recognition and protection of the rule of law and fundamental liberties than other competing models of governance.

“It is this understanding and resolve to deliver the fullness of democracy’s intrinsic and instrumental value for individual and national growth and progress that inspired our compatriots to wage sacrificial struggles to end arbitrariness, oppression, tyranny and dictatorship for the benefit of all Nigerians. We salute their vision, courage and love of country.

“Fortuitously, today, our country is led by one of democracy’s finest, fearless and resilient champions, President Bola Tinubu, a visionary leader and bold reformer. Under his watch, our country has finally risen to its feet to tackle deep-seated structural challenges and barriers to national growth and development”, APC added.