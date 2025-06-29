One killed, three injured as FCT police foil Apo robbery in gun battle

The Nigeria Police Force

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed that one person was killed and three others injured during a gun battle with armed robbers in the Apo Resettlement area of Abuja.

Spokesperson of the Command, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, providing clarity on the robbery incident which occurred at Zone E, Apo Resettlement, at about 10:30 p.m. on 23 June 2025.

“Upon receiving a distress call from a motorcyclist reporting an ongoing robbery in the area, police operatives promptly responded and engaged the armed assailants in a gun duel,” Adeh stated.

“During the encounter, three individuals sustained varying degrees of injury. Regrettably, one later succumbed to injuries at the hospital. A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was recovered from the scene.”

She said a joint manhunt involving police operatives and local vigilante groups is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects and ensure they are brought to justice.

The Command also reacted to a widely circulated video clip in which a religious leader made unverified claims during a church service, alleging that one of his congregants identified the attackers as “herdsmen children” and accused the police of withdrawing from the scene and failing to act.

“These claims are entirely false and grossly misleading,” the police said. “Such statements, especially from influential platforms, can undermine public confidence in law enforcement, spread fear, and derail ongoing security efforts.”

The Command reiterated its earlier statement providing accurate details of the incident and the prompt response by police personnel.

“We urge religious and community leaders, as well as members of the public, to seek clarification and verify sensitive information through official channels before making public statements,” the Command added.

In the interest of justice, the police have called on the religious leader to encourage the church member cited in the video to come forward with any useful information that may aid the investigation.

The FCT Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

Residents were also advised to rely only on verified police communications for updates.