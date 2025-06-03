One killed as suspected cultists escorting masquerade clash in Osun

By Shina Abubakar

Osogbo —A suspected cultist, identified as Kazeem was reportedly killed after a rival cult gang escorting a masquerade clashed in Osogbo.

It was gathered that some suspected members of Eiye confraternity from Oke-Baale led by one Tajudeen followed the masquerade to Oke-Ola area of the state capital where a rival gang joined the train.

An eyewitness, identified as Ismail Bakare told Vanguard that crisis started about 7p.m., on Sunday when the masquerade traverse Oke-Ola street as the rival gang started pelting stone at each other.

“Suddenly, we heard gunshot and everyone ran for safety and by the time the dust settled, Kazeem was lying in the pool of his blood and every other persons had run away,” he said.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi said the anti-cult unit of the police was quickly dispersed to the scene to curtail the incident from further escalation.

He added that the armed hoodlums took to their heels upon citing police operatives.