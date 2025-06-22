One dead, three injured as truck crushes bus in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A truck crushed a commercial minibus, popularly called Korope, on Old Ipaja Road near Agbotikuyo, Lagos, on Sunday morning, killing the driver and injuring three passengers.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when a fully loaded 40-ft Mack container truck with registration MUS 729 XY suffered brake failure and rammed into the minibus heading toward Iyana Ipaja, Alimosho.

This tragedy comes just two days after a separate accident where two BRT buses collided at Cement Bus Stop, also in Alimosho, leaving many passengers — including a media practitioner — hospitalised.

Confirming the crash, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, expressed sympathy to the bereaved family and praised the quick action of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers.

He stated, “This devastating crash occurred on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The truck lost control due to brake failure and toppled onto the minibus, killing the driver instantly. LASTMA officers responded immediately and rescued three injured passengers — two women and one man — who were handed to medical responders for treatment.”

The accident caused major traffic delays along Old Ipaja Road and nearby routes, including Shofunde and Olufunlayo. LASTMA operatives quickly diverted traffic to ease congestion and restore order.

Efforts by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the police ensured a swift recovery of the driver’s body, and the scene was promptly secured.

The truck driver was apprehended by LASTMA officials as he tried to flee and handed over to officers from the Elere and Area G Police Divisions.

Giwa urged all truck operators to maintain their vehicles, especially the braking systems, before putting them on the road.

“Truck operators must prioritise safety,” he stressed. “Compliance with vehicle maintenance protocols is non-negotiable to prevent such tragic incidents. The state will continue to enforce traffic safety and roadworthiness regulations to protect lives and property.”