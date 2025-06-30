One dead in road accident along Zuba-Madalla highway in Niger State

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — One person has been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred on Sunday along the Zuba-Madalla road in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

The accident, which involved a truck and a private vehicle, led to a temporary traffic gridlock on the busy highway before normal flow was restored by emergency responders.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the Federal Capital Territory, Philip Theman, said the crash occurred around 2:00 p.m.

“We have on record that one person lost his life in the accident,” Theman stated. “The Emergency Response Team evacuated the corpse and also succeeded in restoring traffic flow shortly after.”

He advised motorists to adhere strictly to road safety rules, noting that the area has witnessed frequent crashes, largely due to reckless driving by both private and commercial drivers.