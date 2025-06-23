One dead, 3 rescued as 40ft truck crushes korope bus in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Tragedy struck in the early hours of yesterday when a truck crushed a commercial minibus, popularly called Korope, along Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route Iyana Ipaja in the Alimosho area of Lagos. The crash claimed the life of the driver and left three other passengers injured.

This incident occurred barely 48 hours after two Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses had a head-on collision at the Cement Bus Stop in Alimosho, injuring several passengers, including a media practitioner, who were rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, for medical attention.

According to reports, the latest accident, which occurred around 9 a.m. on Sunday, involved a fully laden 40-foot Mack containerized truck with registration number MUS 729 XY. The truck reportedly suffered a brake failure and rammed into the Korope.

In a prompt response, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rushed to the scene on a rescue mission.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the tragic incident, expressed profound sadness and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

According to Giwa:

“The State Government deeply regrets to announce a harrowing road traffic incident that transpired in the early hours of Sunday, June 22, 2025, along Old Ipaja Road by Agbotikuyo, en route Iyana Ipaja.

“The catastrophic collision involved a fully laden 40-foot Mack containerized truck (MUS 729 XY), which, reportedly due to brake failure, toppled onto a commercial minibus — colloquially referred to as Korope.

“Tragically, the devastating impact led to the immediate death of the minibus driver, whose life was abruptly cut short in the line of duty.”

“In a remarkable display of courage and promptitude, LASTMA officers deployed along the corridor swiftly mobilized and rescued three passengers — two females and one male — who sustained minor injuries. They were immediately handed over to medical emergency responders for further clinical attention.”

The crash caused the articulated truck to fall and obstruct more than 50 percent of the arterial road, resulting in a heavy traffic backlog that extended to adjoining routes, notably Shofunde and Olufunlayo.

However, LASTMA operatives quickly implemented comprehensive traffic diversion and control measures to ease congestion and maintain order.

Giwa added that the truck driver, who attempted to flee the scene, was apprehended by vigilant LASTMA officers and handed over to security personnel from the Elere and Area ‘G’ Police Divisions, who had been duly alerted.

Emergency response teams from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and officers of the Nigeria Police Force also responded and collaborated effectively with LASTMA to secure the scene.

The response team recovered the remains of the deceased and ensured full restoration of traffic flow and civil normalcy.