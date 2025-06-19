Ondo police bust kidnap den, discover underground pit for victims

— Recover Arms, Dangerous Weapons

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police operatives in Ondo State have uncovered a suspected kidnappers’ den hidden in an uncompleted and abandoned building in Epinmi Akoko, Akoko South East Local Government Area, where a deep underground pit used to confine victims was also discovered.

Parading two arrested suspects before journalists, the state Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, said the breakthrough followed credible intelligence and swift action by local vigilante operatives and the police.

The suspects, identified as Arohunmolase Idowu (25) and Bada Tosin (26), are both residents of Epinmi Akoko.

According to CP Afolabi, “The operatives of the Epinmi Vigilante Group apprehended Arohunmolase Idowu, who was found loitering suspiciously at odd hours and failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for his movements.”

“Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Isua mobilised a joint security team, including the police and sister agencies. Acting on information obtained during preliminary interrogation, the second suspect, Bada Tosin, was also arrested.”

The suspects then led operatives to the secluded building located deep in the bush. A search of the premises led to the recovery of two locally made dane guns, four cutlasses, four axes, assorted charms, and other dangerous weapons.

More disturbing, however, was the discovery of a deep pit inside the building, believed to have been used to confine kidnap victims.

“The suspects and recovered exhibits have been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for discreet investigation,” Afolabi said, adding that further updates will be provided as the probe progresses.

The shocking discovery has sparked fresh concerns about rising insecurity in the region, even as the police reaffirmed their commitment to rooting out criminal elements from the state.