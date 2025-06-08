Ondo PDP to Aiyedatiwa: You abandoned Akeredolu’s projects for political vendetta

Aiyedatiwa

—-Stop spreading falsehood – APC replies

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The opposition People’s Democratic Party in Ondo state and the ruling All Progressive Congress, weekend disagreed over the alleged intention of governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa not to complete projects initiated by his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu on the altar of political vendetta.

A statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Leye Igbabo, asked governor Aiyedatiwa to speak the truth on projects inherited from the late Akeredolu.

Igbabo, said that ” the Peoples Democratic Party, Ondo State Chapter, is worried about the unwillingness and inability of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to complete all the ongoing projects left behind by his benefactor and predecessor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“The available facts showed that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was not ready to go on with the projects because of his clear intention to destroy his predecessor’s legacy on the altar of political vendetta, against the late governor and his camp who allegedly did all within their power to strive to deny him ascension to the office of the Governor when the late governor was clearly incapacitated by ill-health and even after the ultimate death of the immediate past governor.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was said to have boasted of his powers as the Executive Governor to stop any projects that do not catch his fancy and that those who had benefited from the projects by way of monetary and/or material rewards should also go ahead to look for means of financing the said projects to completion.

“Our Party has sufficient reasons to suspect very strongly that these allegations of an attempt to abandon and destroy his predecessor’s legacy could be very true.

“We have to come to this conclusion because one has to know why a governor who has huge resources at his disposal would be going back and forth to simply complete projects left behind by his predecessor when the government is regarded as a continuum.

“For the sake of emphasis, some of the abandoned road projects include but are not limited to:Ijoka road construction project, Alagbaka Extension road project, Onyearugbulem Junction Flyover bridges and so many other abandoned projects.

“We can feel this level of animosity towards his predecessor’s camp such that the governor even refused to complete the ongoing 3 km Alagbaka Extension road project in front of his own house.

“While we concur that the Governor has unrestricted powers and capacity to vent or mobilize his anger against the camp of his perceived enemies, we view such a stance as puerile, immature, and ungrateful, and therefore caution the Governor to exercise restraints in the use of naked powers, as absolute powers belong to God.

“We requested the Governor to note that our Party, though an opposition with no direct benefit to the throne as at then, rose stoutly in defence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, then a Deputy Governor, primarily to avert harm to our hard-earned constitutional democracy for which he became the sole beneficiary.

“Since it is God who gives power and has temporarily honoured him with the exalted office of the Governor, our Party encourages the Governor to act like the Biblical Joseph who, though suffered persecution and untold hardship in a foreign land, declined to punish his brothers for initially causing him such discomfort, after God had rescued and elevated him.

‘We vehemently call on the Governor, at this juncture, to demonstrate copious gratitude to God Almighty, and in victory, exhibit large-heartedness to the people and particularly, consider the primary interest of the innocent masses who bear the brunt of the needless political brinkmanship and chicanery.

But in a swift response, the Director of Media and Publicity of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Steve Otaloro, said that the opposition party has ” resorting to a desperate attempt to regain relevance by fabricating claims that lack any basis in fact.

Otaloro declared that ” Since the victorious governorship election won by our party, the PDP has emerged as a vocal antagonist, seemingly more interested in creating discord than offering constructive criticism.

“While we typically refrain from engaging in the blame games of opposition parties, it has become necessary to clarify the truth for the public, who deserve to be informed about the PDP’s misleading narratives.

“Firstly, we would like to emphasize that all projects initiated under the previous administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu are receiving the attention they deserve.

‘”Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa views the past administration as an extension of his own, as he served as Deputy Governor during that time. It is, therefore, nonsensical for the PDP to suggest that Governor Aiyedatiwa would undermine the legacy he helped build by neglecting ongoing projects.

“In fact, Governor Aiyedatiwa has recently commissioned several road projects and infrastructure developments, including the Oda road and its extensions, which were foundationally laid by the late Governor Akeredolu.

“These actions reflect our commitment to continuity and progress, rather than the abandonment of vital projects.

“It is ironic that the PDP, a party that sought to overturn the people’s mandate granted to Governor Aiyedatiwa during the November 16, 2024 governorship election but dismissed at the tribunal, now resorts to a campaign of disinformation.

” Their attempts to discredit the governor through baseless propaganda are not only misguided but also reflect their own internal struggles and declining relevance.

“We encourage the PDP to focus on addressing the challenges within their party, which has seen significant defections, including that of sitting governors, rather than concocting lies to mislead the public. It is time for them to engage in meaningful dialogue and contribute positively to the development of Ondo State.

Otaloro said that ” the APC stands firm in its commitment to the people of Ondo State and will continue to prioritize the completion of all projects that benefit our citizens. We urge the PDP to abandon their divisive tactics and join us in working towards a brighter future for all.