Ondo Guber: Tribunal dismisses PDP, SDP, others’ petitions against Aiyedatiwa’s victory

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Election Petition Tribunal in Akure, Ondo State, has dismissed all petitions challenging Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s victory in the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

The three-member tribunal panel — Justices Imelda Etiape, Daurabu Sikkam, and Benson Ogubu — unanimously ruled against petitions filed by the Action Alliance (AA), Allied People’s Movement (APM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The petitions contested the election of Governor Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy Dr. Olayide Adelami, the APC, and INEC.

The tribunal held that the petitions lacked merit and dismissed them. Notably, the PDP challenged the Deputy Governor’s qualifications, alleging forgery of his WAEC certificate. The tribunal, however, struck out this claim, noting it had been settled in earlier court rulings and was a pre-election matter, not suitable for the election petition.

On allegations of non-compliance with electoral procedures, such as missing serial numbers on result sheets and over-voting, the tribunal found no credible evidence presented by petitioners. The court also ruled that the AA lacked the legal standing to contest the election, having failed to present a candidate.

The tribunal similarly dismissed the petitions from the APM and SDP for lack of credible evidence, describing the SDP petition as baseless and a waste of judicial time.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, present at the tribunal, thanked God and the people of Ondo for their support. He dedicated his victory to them and urged opposition parties to join hands with his administration to move Ondo forward.

“We have always extended a hand to the opposition. Their ideas are welcome if aimed at developing the state,” he said.

Reacting, PDP Secretary Oluseye Olujimi said they respect the tribunal’s decision but reserved the right to appeal after reviewing the judgment.

The APC Chairman in Ondo, Engineer Ade Adetimehin, congratulated the governor and urged the opposition to support efforts to advance the state’s development rather than pursue further litigation.