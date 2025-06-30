Ondo gets new Police Commissioner as Afolabi hands over to Lawal

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has deployed a new Commissioner of Police to Ondo State. CP Adebowale Lawal now takes over as the 46th Commissioner of Police in the state, replacing CP Wilfred Afolabi, who has been redeployed to Abuja.

During the official handover ceremony in Akure, outgoing CP Wilfred Afolabi expressed gratitude to God, the IGP, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the media, and the people of Ondo State for their support throughout his tenure.

“I want to give thanks to God. He has been kind and merciful to me,” Afolabi said. “I also thank the IGP for the opportunity to serve as the 45th Commissioner of Police in Ondo State. At the height of security challenges, the IGP provided logistics and technical support that contributed to our breakthroughs.”

He also praised the Ondo State Governor for his unwavering support and reassured the public that his redeployment was a routine exercise in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Posting is a normal thing in the Nigeria Police. It’s not about how long you stay, but how well you perform. I’ve communicated key strategies and achievements to the incoming CP. For instance, in the past month, there hasn’t been a single reported case of kidnapping in Ondo State,” he added.

Highlighting the successes during his tenure, Afolabi noted that the state recorded very few security incidents in recent weeks, attributing the progress to effective crime prevention strategies and dedicated personnel.

In his remarks, the new Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, thanked the IGP for the opportunity to serve and pledged to build on the successes of his predecessor.

“I promise to live up to expectations and strengthen the existing strategies to curb criminality in Ondo State,” Lawal said. “However, security is not the sole responsibility of the police. I appeal for the cooperation of all residents to achieve lasting peace and safety.”

Lawal assured the people of Ondo State of his readiness to work with all stakeholders to ensure a secure environment for all.