Ondo, Czech Republic to partner for sustainable development – Aiyedatiwa

— Governor pledges enabling environment for investors

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has expressed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with international investors, particularly from the Czech Republic, to harness the state’s economic opportunities for sustainable development.

The governor made this known while receiving the Czech Republic’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Krejci Zdenek, during a courtesy visit to Akure, the state capital.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment that supports both local and foreign investment.

“We are committed to providing a stable political climate and an enabling economic environment,” he said. “Our administration is working to ensure a legal and policy framework that supports businesses and encourages investment. We welcome new investors from within and outside the country and are doing all we can to grow our economy for the benefit of our people.”

He thanked the ambassador for visiting Ondo State and assured him of the government’s willingness to engage in strategic partnerships with the Czech Republic.

In his remarks, Ambassador Krejci Zdenek highlighted his country’s strong industrial background, dating back to the late 19th century, particularly in machinery and agricultural equipment.

He expressed optimism about a potential partnership with Ondo State, noting the Czech Republic’s interest in contributing to Nigeria’s development in areas such as modern agricultural technology, construction solutions, and renewable energy.

“Ondo State stands out due to its natural resource base, progressive governance, and visible political will,” the ambassador said. “We believe a strategic alliance will bring mutual benefits and help advance your developmental objectives.”

Also speaking, Mr. Adewale Adekunbi, a member of the Czech delegation, emphasized that the proposed collaboration is not only geared toward economic growth but also aims to reduce poverty and unemployment through the deployment of advanced technology and skills transfer.