Ondo community head arrested for alleged rape of a minor

—- l was camped for 2 wks, fed with pap, sexually harassed daily — Victim narrates ordeal

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Police detectives in Ondo state, have arrested a community head of Laaagba community, Ondo East Local Government area of Ondo State, Chief Adeniyi Ifedayo, for an alleged raped of a 12-year-old girl.

Vanguard learnt that detectives at the state Area Command, who effected the arrest alleged that the suspect lured the victim to his house, camped her for weeks and harassed her sexually.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim who is hospitalized, said she was lured to the suspects house by a commercial motorcycle rider.

According to her ‘The Baale kept me in his house for two weeks and feed me with pap, while he assaulted me sexually on daily basis.

“My parents became worried about my whereabouts and eventually raised an alarm, declaring me missing.

” After two weeks, the Baale took me on a motorcycle and dumped me at a location in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Area Commander Mr. T. Y. Pickson, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect said the case has been transfer to the State Police Command in Akure, for further investigation.

The state Police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, also confirmed the transfer of the case to the command.

Olayinka added that police detectives in State Police Headquarters have commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), has condemned the alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl by the village head.

In a statement issued by its chairperson, Tola Gbadamosi and Secretary, Oluwatosin Ighoteguono, urged the Ondo State Government and security agencies to ensure the suspect faces the full weight of the law.

The association, demanded transparency and accountability in the investigation and prosecution of the case, and stands with the victim and her family, urging them to cooperate fully with the authorities.

It also called on parents, guardians, and communities to be vigilant in protecting children from abuse and exploitation.

They emphasized the need for the government to strengthen laws and policies that safeguard children’s rights and hold perpetrators accountable.