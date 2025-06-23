Ondo Amotekun arrests killer of APC chairman, 31 other suspected criminals

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ten suspected kidnappers including the abductors and alleged killers of the chairman of the All Progressive Congress, in Ondo state, Nelson Adepoyigi, have been arrested by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Recall that the chairman of ward 5, in Ose council area of the state, was murdered after his abductors collected N5m ransom from his family.

He was abducted while parking his vehicle at his residence in Ifon town.

Parading 32 suspected criminals arrested across the state, the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said in Akure, that the arrested killer of the Chairman has confessed to the crime.

According to Adeleye” one of the prime suspects of the killing of a ward chairman in Ose has been arrested.

” He has confessed. He has taken us back into the forest where we retrieved some of the items they took from their families of the victims.

” We have 10 suspected kidnappers and majority of them, have been identified by their victims.

” The suspects arrested include a 35-year-old Ali, a 30-year-old Abeeb, a 45-year-old Bobade, one Shedrak, 25, Adamu, 25, Adelewa, 20, Suleiman, 40, Mohamed, 20, Suleiman Isiaku, 18, and Useni, 18, all being investigated as suspected kidnappers.

“They were arrested in Ute-Owo Forest, Jugbere forest, Irese, Ose/Ifon/Elegbeka Axis, Oda Road Axis and Ipele in Owo.

“In the last two weeks in Ondo state, we have been able to ensure that there is no ransom paid for kidnapping.

“On robbery, we have two. These two are here today with the victims and this one happened on the Benin-Ore expressway. They had been arrested and investigation continues on them.

Speaking on rape, we have only one suspect. On armed robbery, we have three, including one Michael, 23-year-old, who was arrested around Rosco area in Odigbo.

“There is also one Lawal, 37, arrested for forgery, false information, aiding and abetting robbery around the power line, in Ala Axis. There is also this suspected dreaded cultist, and expert in dismantling vehicle parts, Henry, arrested in Okitipupa.

Adeleye who said generally the state is relatively peaceful, assured farmers across the state of their safety.

He added that the Amotekun rangers remained domiciled in the forest across the state to ensure the safety of the farmers.

The commander advised them to promptly communicate suspected movements to the security outfit.