Omokwe reflects on Cheta M finale, hopes for new standard in Nigerian storytelling

By Benjamin Njoku

The highly anticipated Season 2 finale of Showmax’s Original epic drama Cheta M is currently streaming, offering viewers the chance to binge the entire series and immerse themselves in a story of betrayal, power and passion.

Executive producer and showrunner James Omokwe recently reflected on the show’s conclusion and expressed satisfaction with how each character’s journey reached a meaningful resolution.

“Even Jideofor and Mkpuluma, who sacrificed themselves for Ahunna, found a meaningful resolution. Their selflessness served a worthy cause, making their ending deeply satisfying in its own way”, he said

Cheta M Season 1 premiered on 12 February 2024, following the Showmax relaunch, telling a love story set against a backdrop of political tension and greed. The series centres on star-crossed lovers Adanna (Oluchi Amajuoyi) and Nnanna (Kingsley Nwachukwu), exploring the depths of their relationship amid the ongoing conflict between the kingdoms of Mgberi and Ajaani. Season 2, which premiered on Monday, 6 January 2025, further explores the escalating events, culminating in a finale that delivers the ultimate showdown involving the lovers, King Jideofor (Kalu Ikeagwu), the people of Mgberi, and the evil force behind it all, Ojigijaga (Jsmile Uhuru).

Since the finale aired, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions and speculate about the creative process behind the series’ conclusion. Many have questioned if this was the ending Omokwe envisioned at the start of the show.