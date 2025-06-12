Ombugadu declares intention to contest 2027 Nasarawa governorship election

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

David Emmanuel Ombugadu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, has officially declared his intention to run again in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Ombugadu, who has consistently challenged the legitimacy of the 2023 election which declared Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner, described the outcome as a “democratic kidnapping.”

In a statement issued on June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, Ombugadu said:

“What we saw in Nasarawa State in 2023 was a tragic deviation from democratic values. The people voted massively, believing in someone they trusted to lead them. But their mandate was stolen. I call it a democratic kidnapping. The power that belongs to the people was forcefully taken away.”

Reflecting on the significance of Democracy Day, Ombugadu urged Nigerians to engage in sober reflection:

“We must ask ourselves if we are truly experiencing the dividends of democracy. Sadly, in Nasarawa, the answer is no. The economy is harsh, our youths are suffering, farmers are neglected, and basic infrastructure is lacking. The people are not being served.”

Confirming his intention to run again, he emphasized that the continued support from the people fuels his determination:

“The people have never been disconnected from me. In fact, they still call me ‘our governor’ despite the injustice. The 2027 project is already on autopilot. By the grace of God and the will of the people, we shall win again.”

Addressing reports of internal division within the PDP in Nasarawa, Ombugadu dismissed the claims:

“There are no factions in the PDP in Nasarawa State. What we have is a united front committed to rescuing the state from failed leadership. Of course, as in any democratic setup, there may be differing opinions—but that is healthy. Our house is in order, and we are more united than ever going into 2027.”

On his vision for development, Ombugadu said his administration would focus on transforming Nasarawa into a hub for tourism and resource-driven growth:

“Nasarawa has abundant mineral resources, but host communities where these resources are extracted have gained nothing. Under my administration, ethical mining will be a priority. Communities will benefit through improved schools, healthcare, and roads.”

“We will also harness our natural landscapes and cultural heritage to attract investment. Nasarawa has what it takes to become a major tourism destination in Nigeria.”

He urged voters to be vigilant ahead of the next election cycle:

“Choose wisely. Don’t vote based on slogans or empty promises. Look into the past of those asking for your votes. I challenge the media and civil society to verify our projects across the state. Let the facts speak. That’s how to promote credible leadership.”

In conclusion, Ombugadu called on the people of Nasarawa to remain hopeful and determined:

“My message is clear: the power still belongs to you. We may have been robbed in 2023, but 2027 is another opportunity. Let’s unite, plan together, and take action.”