Oluremi Tinubu champions Girls’ education, health drive at Merck Foundation Summit

…As 63 Nigerian doctors benefit from scholarships

By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has emphasised the importance of partnerships in addressing healthcare challenges and empowering communities during her debut appearance at the 7th edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative, (MFFLI)Summit.

Tinubu who spoke at the MFFLI summit holding in Dubai, lauded the Merck Foundation’s efforts in building healthcare capacity and promoting social development across Africa and Asia, noting their impact in Nigeria.

Tinubu who reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to advancing healthcare and education said: “I am honoured to join my dear sisters, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, in championing the “More Than a Mother” campaign. This initiative addresses critical issues such as infertility stigma and empowers women. I thank Merck Foundation for their visionary leadership and congratulate them on their 8th anniversary,” she said.

The First Lady revealed that 63 Nigerian doctors have benefited from scholarships under various Merck Foundation programs. These include training in fertility care, diabetes management, cardiology, psychiatry, and other underserved specialties.

“Upon completing their training, these doctors will establish clinics in their communities, providing essential healthcare services. This is a vital step towards improving public health outcomes in Nigeria, and I am committed to expanding this program through my office and the Ministry of Health,” she stated.

Tinubu also highlighted efforts to tackle diabetes in Nigeria through the Diabetes Blue Program, under which 39 Nigerian doctors have received advanced training. Additionally, 16 doctors have been trained in specialties like acute medicine, respiratory care, and critical care.

Beyond healthcare, Tinubu stressed her focus on education, particularly for girls.

She lauded the Merck Foundation’s Educating Linda initiative, which sponsors underprivileged girls, and in line with her Renewed Hope Initiative that prioritises girl-child education.

“Education is the cornerstone of progress. Through collaborations with the African Union Development Agency, we have supported scholarships and established 40 alternative high schools for girls who dropped out due to early marriage or pregnancy. These schools offer a second chance for these young women to achieve their dreams.”

She expressed optimism about strengthening partnerships with the Merck Foundation, particularly in addressing gender-based violence, female genital mutilation, child marriage, and health issues such as hypertension and infertility stigma.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, applauded the First Ladies’ commitment to healthcare and social development.

He said: “This summit symbolises what we can achieve together. Our programs, such as the scholarship initiative, are transforming healthcare in underserved regions by building a generation of specialists.”

He noted that the lack of financial resources was not the only challenge facing Africa, but the scarcity of trained healthcare providers capable of effectively preventing, diagnosing and managing diseases.

He lamented that the sweeping shortage of medical and healthcare personnel has been one of the most critical barriers to access quality health care across the continent, as for global health.

He said the foundation, together with partners, has significantly strengthened healthcare capacity by providing over 2270 scholarships of one year and two year master degrees to further qualified doctors from 52 countries across 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

In her welcome address, CEO of the Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kalej, added that their efforts to strengthen healthcare systems have directly improved the lives of millions.

“Our scholarships in over 44 critical specialties are addressing Africa’s dire shortage of medical specialists, and we are proud of the significant impact this has made,” she stated.

“We provided almost a 1000 scholarships for girls in more than 17 countries in partnership with the First Lady. “

She stressed that the summit underscored the power of collaboration in tackling pressing health and social challenges.