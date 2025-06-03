Olowu to Alaafin, Ooni: Emulate Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu of Borno’s cordial relationship

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun iii, has urged the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja ii to embrace each other for the development of Yorubaland.

Oba Makama spoke when he hosted Alaafin Owoade on Tuesday in his palace in Kuta.

The monarch said the respected Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar iii and Shehu of Bornu command amongst their subjects is lacking in Yorubaland because of disunity amongst the Obas.

He explained that it’s when there’s unity that the region would harness its potential for development.

Oba Makama insisted that the time has come for traditional rulers in Yorubaland to come together to solve the myriads of problems confronting it, especially youth unemployment.

He, however, urged the two monarchs to also ensure that they promote culture and tradition which is the primary focus of traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

“We thank God for today. On behalf of our chairman in Osun state council of Obas, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja ii, who is abroad now, I greet you. We have traditional rulers from five local governments waiting for you, Kabiyesi for over five hours.

“I don’t know if you’ll still visit their locality during your courtesy visit.

“I watched the video of your itinerary yesterday and what Olugbon said. You have become Oba at the right time. There’s a need for unity amongst the Yoruba Obas. God has placed you and Ooni as the leaders in Yorubaland. Kabiyesi, Iku Baba Yeye, you’ll use this courtesy visit to pass a strong message. There’s a crisis in Yorubaland. God has said it’s time to come together and unite.

“The unity of Yorubaland is very paramount. If you see Sultan of Sokoto and Shehu of Borno, you’ll never see any rancour, and if there’s any, it won’t come into the open. Our son, Bola Tinubu, is the president of Nigeria now. There is a need to rally round him to succeed.

“The respect that Sultan and Shehu of Borno command amongst their subjects is lacking in Yorubaland.” Olowu said.

Responding, Oba Owoade thanked Oba Makama for his good gesture and warm reception adding that he has been monitoring Oba Makama for about two years now in the media and how he has been promoting culture and traditions.

Oba Owoade said he was excited with the admonition of Kabiyesi Olowu which for him really made the visit a worthwhile journey.

“The purpose of our visit is to thank you and like Kabiyesi Olowu mentioned, the unity of Yorubaland is paramount to me”, he said