Ologunagba’s remarks not party position, says PDP acting chairman Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum, has distanced the party from recent statements made by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, concerning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Damagum described the comments as ‘premature, unauthorised, and not reflective of the party’s official position.’

In a statement personally signed on Monday, the Acting Chairman made it clear that Ologunagba’s remarks, during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Sunday, were issued without the knowledge or approval of the National Working Committee (NWC) or in consultation with the PDP leadership.

This clarification comes ahead of a scheduled meeting between PDP leaders, stakeholders, and the INEC Chairman, set for Tuesday (tomorrow), 24 June 2025, to address issues raised in a letter sent by the electoral body.

“It is shocking and unfortunate that such a sensitive matter was addressed publicly without recourse to established internal processes or the leadership of the Party,” Damagum stated.

He further emphasised that the views expressed by Ologunagba were ‘entirely his personal opinions and do not represent the official position of the PDP.’

Damagum also expressed concern over what he described as Ologunagba’s recurring pattern of acting unilaterally, often ignoring the party’s collective decision-making frameworks.

“While the Party remains committed to defending its internal autonomy and resisting undue interference from external forces, it must do so in a responsible and unified manner,” he added.

The PDP assured its members and the general public that the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting would go ahead as planned, in accordance with its constitution and democratic principles.

However, Damagum insisted that all major decisions would be reached through ‘collective consensus and proper coordination, not through the lens of personal posturing.’

“We appreciate the support and vigilance of all party faithful and assure the public that the leadership of the PDP is fully engaged in resolving this matter responsibly and transparently,” he added.