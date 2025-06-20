Olamide didn’t pick my calls after using my name in his song – Yemi My Lover

Veteran Nollywood actor Yemi Ayebo, popularly known as Yemi My Lover, has called out Nigerian music star Olamide for allegedly ignoring him after using his name in a song.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that despite his name being referenced by several artistes and skit makers, he has never received any form of compensation.

“When Olamide used my name in his song Yemi My Lover, I was so happy but he didn’t compensate me. Pasuma gave me Olamide’s number & I called him for over six months but he never picked up, so I just let it go.”



– Nollywood actor Yemi Ayebo (Yemi My Lover) pic.twitter.com/fLsscTTfhy — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) June 19, 2025

He recounted how Olamide never followed up with any direct contact after using his name in his song; even after efforts were made through Fuji music star Pasuma.

“My name is blessed by God, that’s why both Davido, Olamide and others including skit makers are using it.”

Yemi shared how Pasuma once asked if he had been settled by Olamide, “Pasuma said Yemo did Olamide settle you for singing with your name? And I told him no, I have never even seen him before not to talk of him settling me. We don’t have each other’s contact. And immediately Pasuma picked up his phone and called him that I came to report him.”

According to Yemi, that was the first time he and Olamide spoke, “Olamide told Pasuma to give me the phone so he could speak with me. That was the first time we spoke and he told me to collect his number from Pasuma and call him. Pasuma gave me his number and I called Olamide for more than six months, he didn’t pick my calls, I messaged him and he didn’t reply.”

Vanguard News