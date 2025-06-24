Okpella community protest arrests over opposition to planned installation of king

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – MEMBERS of the Ukhomuyio Community in Okpella, Etsako East local government area of Edo State have protested the alleged arrest of some people over the protest against the planned installation of Michael Sado as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella.

They also said that the selection of Sado was in violation of the Declaration of the Customary Law regulating succession to the traditional title of Okuokpellagbe and that Sado was picked by a group who has no legal recognition in the Declaration.

A statement by the Obodeanokpella of Okpella, Chief Charles Adogah (SAN), said Sado was starting on a wrong foot by arresting people while his appointment was still being contested.

The statement said “Even more disturbing is the brutal repression of our people who have dared to speak out. Our brothers, sisters and elders are being harassed, arrested and detained at the orders of the state or those acting on its behalf in Okpella. This is wrong and unacceptable. We are law abiding citizens exercising our fundamental rights under the Nigerian Constitution

“We ask, what message is being sent by Mr Sado? If this is how he begins to reign by silencing, using force to suppress tradition. What kind of king does he hope to be?”

Adogah stated that it was sad that Governor Monday Okpebholo endorsed a different script that was not approved by constitutionally recognised kingmakers

When contacted, Sado denied the allegations saying “There is no truth in that. How can I order the arrest of people when the process of election has already been concluded. I don’t need to arrest anybody and I have not ordered the arrest of anybody. My election passed through the due process as stipulated by law and directed by the government” he said.

When contacted, the Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lucky Eseigbe, said the protest against the installation may have been late as he said GovernorMonday Okpebholo

Eseigbe stated that the Governor approved Sado’s selection as the nominee from the community.

He urged the aggrieved Ukhomuyio Community members to seek legal action.