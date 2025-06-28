Okpebholo urges Edo residents to unite via sports on Olympic Day run

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo on Saturday urged residents to embrace the unifying power of sports as a vehicle for peace, health, and social inclusion.

Okpebholo, who was speaking at the 2025 Olympic Day celebration in Benin, was represented by his deputy, Dennis Idahosa.

The governor urged citizens to “rise and engage in physical activity”.

Okpebholo emphasised that sports could propel the state and the nation forward.

“Olympic Day serves as an ideal occasion to move.

“Engaging in sport fortifies both our mind and body, promotes robust health and well-being, and fuels our aspirations.

“Sport ignites our dreams, spreads joy, and fosters unity among us,” he said.

He described sport as a powerful tool for societal transformation.

“When we partake in sport, we embody the Olympic motto: “Faster, Higher, Stronger—Together.

“This is the magnificence of sport; it moves the world and transcends borders,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of the Edo Sports Commission, Amadin Enabulele, officially declared the Olympic Day Run open, emphasising its inclusive nature and global significance.

“Olympic Day is more than a commemoration of the birth of the modern Olympic Games; it is a celebration of the values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

“This run is not about winning; it’s about participation, being active, and coming together as a community,” the chairman said.

Enabulele praised the turnout and commended participants for upholding the Olympic spirit.

“Your presence here is a testament to your commitment to health, sportsmanship, and unity,” he added.

He also extended appreciation to partners, sponsors, volunteers, and organisers whose support made the event possible.

The Olympic run, organised by the sports commission, brought together scores of residents, athletes, schoolchildren, and government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was held to mark the global celebration of the birth of the modern Olympic movement, inspired by Pierre de Coubertin.

The run, which kicked off at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, followed a route through Stadium Road, Ekhuan Road, Ring Road, Plymouth Road, and Akenzua Road before concluding back at the stadium (NAN).