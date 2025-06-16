Okpebholo recalls suspended EDSPHCDA Executive Secretary

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – REPORTS emerged on Monday that Governor Monday Okpebholo has recalled Dr. Coulsdon Oahimire as Executive Secretary of Edo Primary Health Development Agency (EPHDA).

Oahimire was suspended about seven weeks ago following a petition of alleged misappropriation of funds meant for UNICEF and other partners’ immunisation programme and training, which has to do with basic life support training.

It was also alleged that the money was collected from the Basic Health Support fund to finance the training of medical doctors, nurses and community Health Extension workers.

The petition led to the suspension of Oahimire for a proper investigation into the allegations, and it was gathered that the committee set up to investigate allegations raised in the petition absolved Oahimire of any wrongdoing.

A source said, “Investigation was carried out into the allegations and a panel was set up. The suspended Executive Secretary was exonerated by the panel. He was not suspended on the ground that he was guilty of the alleged offences, but he was suspended so that he would not obstruct the investigation, which is the right thing to do.

“Once the panel came up with their findings, he had to be recalled, which has been done.”

When approached for reaction, Oahimire said he owed no grudge against the petitioner and that he has resolved to work with him, being a staff member of the agency in accordance with the law.

He thanked everybody who played a major role towards the investigation and reinstatement as the Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Development Agency.