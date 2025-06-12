Okpebholo, Idahosa, Omoruyi, others preach unity, genuine leadership on Democracy Day

Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, his deputy, Hon Dennis Idahosa, the member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Hon Murphy Omoruyi, have called for unity, genuine leadership and called on the people to be good followers, a combination they said would definitely take Nigeria to where it should be.

A statement by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua quoted Okpebholo as saying as emphasising that June 12 serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by patriotic Nigerians who championed the cause of true democracy and urged citizens to safeguard the hard-won freedoms and democratic gains.

“As we commemorate June 12, our Democracy Day, we are reminded of the strong resolve of Nigerians who, on that fateful day in 1993, spoke with one voice in favour of popular will,” Governor Okpebholo stated. “It is a day to honour the memory of Chief M.K.O. Abiola and all those who played significant roles in the struggle for the democracy we now cherish.”

The Governor highlighted his administration’s dedication to people-centered governance, noting that the ‘SHINE’ agenda is geared towards delivering tangible improvements in the lives of Edo people across all sectors, including security, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and education and urged Edo citizens to continue their active participation in the democratic process, holding leaders accountable and contributing constructively to the state’s development.

Idahosa

On his part, Idahosa through his Chief Press Secretary, Friday Aghedo said that Nigerians must continue to fight for a united and indivisible nation as a mark of honour for those who fought for the country’s democracy.

He said Idahosa noted that despite the challenges confronting Nigeria, “there is no alternative to democratic governance.”

“Today, we celebrate not just a date, but a journey; our collective commitment to freedom, justice, and the right of every Nigerian to have a voice.

“June 12th reminds us of the resilience of our people, the sacrifices made for democratic rule, and the unyielding hope we hold for a better and united Nigeria.

“As we mark this important day, let us honor the memory of those who stood for truth, uphold the values of transparency and accountability, and continue to build a nation where every citizen can thrive,” he stated.

Omoruyi

Hon Omoruyi in his democracy Day message remembered the legacy late MKO Abiola “whose victory in the 1993 election was a beacon of the people’s will — a will that was tragically denied. Yet, his courage and unwavering belief in democratic ideals continue to inspire generations of Nigerians in our ongoing pursuit of freedom and fairness.

“As we reflect on our progress, let us renew our resolve to uphold the values that sustain democracy: transparency, accountability, rule of law, and active civic participation. We all have a role to play in building a Nigeria where every voice matters and every citizen thrives”.